Narendra Modi thanks PM Imran Khan over Kartarpur corridor opening

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan over his landmark move of opening the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh community, ARY News reported.

Narendra Modi while addressing a ceremony, thanked PM Imran Khan for honouring and understanding the feelings of India over the Kartarpur corridor.

The Indian PM also paid gratitude to Pakistan for completing the construction work of the corridor at their side in record time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor, today, in a grand ceremony in Narowal.

The corridor is being opened on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji beginning from Tuesday, to facilitate entry of Sikh pilgrims from India into Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal.

The landmark project initiated on the directives of Imran Khan as a peace-building measure for the region and to promote interfaith harmony, is entirely funded and executed by Pakistan as a gift for Sikh community.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries at Kartarpur Zero Point.

