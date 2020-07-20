Narowal Sports City case: NAB seeks more time for filing reference against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City scandal case till August 26, ARY News reported.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir resumed hearing into the corruption case against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

As the hearing went underway, the accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir asked the NAB prosecutor about the reference against the PML-N leader.

The NAB prosecutor sought more time from the court for filing the reference against PML-N stalwart. “The reference against Ahsan Iqbal is under process and we need more time to complete the investigation against PML-N leader,” the investigation officer told court.

The court, after accepting NAB request, adjourned the further hearing into case till August 26.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had converted the inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal into the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan Iqbal had been released from Adiala Jail, after the Islamabad High Court had approved his bail.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

