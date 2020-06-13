Federal govt to complete controversial Narowal Sports City project

ISLAMABAD: Federal development budget released by the government notifies a budget allocation for the controversial ‘Narowal Sports City’ project, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the government has decided to continue the project and complete it.

The incomplete sports city has thus far racked up Rs2.51 billion in expenses whereas a further Rs480,29000 will required for the project to truly be completed as envisaged.

Federal government will be spending a total of Rs5 million on the project this year while the remaining will be spent in the budgets to come.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in his native Narowal.

NAB is currently investigating an alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – the probe was initiated a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

