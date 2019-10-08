Nasir Hussain Shah demands inquiry into delay in completion of K-4 project

KARACHI: Sindh’s Local Bodies Minister, Nasir Hussain Shah has demanded a complete inquiry into the delay in completion of the K-4 water project, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The estimated cost of the project was approximately Rs.25.5 billion, but due to consistent delays, the current cost of completion for the project stands at a whopping, Rs 150 billion.

Speaking on the floor of Sindh Assembly, the minister said the Pakistan People’s Party is being held accountable for the sins, which it had not committed.

He asked who was the chairman of the water board when the design of the K-4 project was made.

Referring to the increase in the cost of the project, Shah said the cost increased due to the decline in the value of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

The minister said the PPP government is working with sincerity to complete the project soon. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also directed to resolve the water problem of Karachi immediately.”

He said the Sindh government is providing Rs. 450millions to the KMC on account of the disbursement of monthly salaries to its employees.

The K-4 project is designed to provide 650 million gallons of water daily to Karachi in three phases. The new water supply would be extracted from Keenjhar Lake through three water canals.

