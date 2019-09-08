Karachi’s K-4 project cost rises from Rs 25 bn to 150 bn, under development since 13 years

KARACHI: K-4 water project, abbreviated as K-4, is a municipal infrastructure project being jointly developed by the provincial and federal governments, to augment the city’s daily water supply.

The estimated cost was approximately Rs.25.5 billion, while the project is designed to provide 650 million gallons of water daily to Karachi in three phases. The new water supply will be extracted from Keenjhar Lake through three water canals.

The project was slated for completion in mid-2019.

The mega-project has seen consistent delays with the cost of construction rising manifold over the years, the current cost of completion for the project stands at a whopping, Rs 150 billion.

With the Pakistan Rupee losing value on a consistent basis, the project cost is feared to increase with time.

Earlier on July 12, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, appreciating the contribution of the World Bank in the socio-economic development of Pakistan, said the incumbent government was committed to fast-tracking various projects being funded by the World Bank.

He was talking to the World Bank’s country director Patchamuthu Illangovan who called on him in Islamabad.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.

Various infrastructure, clean drinking water, drainage, and agriculture-related projects being funded by the Bank came under discussion.

Referring to K4 (Karachi water project) and S3 projects, the minister said that provision of clean drinking water and upgrading drainage system in Karachi are among the government’s top priorities.

“Karachi is a metropolitan city and the incumbent government will undertake all possible measures for its development,” he said.

