Three revised schemes for development worth Rs 1600 million approved by GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Development Working Party has approved three revised schemes costing over 1600 million rupees.

The approval was given at a meeting in Gilgit with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman in the chair, Radio Pakistan reported.

The approved schemes include carpeting and repairing of roads in Gilgit town, Ghizer hydel power project phase 3rd and modification of Saifur Rehman Shaheed Hospital project.

Chief Minister directed the secretary works to lodge FIR under terrorism act against those who damaged the metalled roads without prior permission of Government.

Earlier on Spetember 5, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman says Naltar Master Plan would be designed in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

This he said while talking to Air Martial Jawad Saeed who along with officers delegation called on Chief Minister in Gilgit, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chief Minister praised decision for setting up of ever first Pakistan Air Force selection center in Gilgit besides arranging international marathon race competitions in GB annually.

Chief Minister assured that the Provincial Government will extend all possible support to PAF.

