Nasir Shah asks masses to learn to live with coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that extension in lockdown is meant to ensure safety of people, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“People should learn to live with the coronavirus”, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said in his statement.

Underlining the need for implementation of the SOPs, the minister said that the PPP’s provincial government is very well aware about the problems of the masses.

Shah said that ban will remain enforce over public gatherings and marriage halls.”People should discharge their daily work with sense of responsibility by adopting SOPs set to control over COVID-19 outbreak.”

On establishment of cattle markets in the province, ahead of Eidul Azha, Nasir Shah said the markets are allowed to to established on the assurance of strict implementation of the SOPs.

It may be noted that the Sindh government had extended lockdown measures for one month as the partial restrictions on public movements, business activities and closure of educational institutions will be continued till August 15.

The home department had released a new notification which stated the continuation of lockdown restrictions imposed on July 1 for one more month.

