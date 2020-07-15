Sindh govt extends lockdown measures for one month

KARACHI: The Sindh government has extended lockdown measures for one month as the partial restrictions on public movements, business activities and closure of educational institutions will be continued till August 15, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The home department released a new notification which stated the continuation of lockdown restrictions imposed on July 1 for one more month.

The latest development came after the Sindh government made separate announcements for permission to establish cattle markets across the province ahead of Eidul Azha; withdrawal of the notification allowing Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women in Shaheed Benazirabad to conduct entry tests for medical colleges and universities.

In a meeting held under the chair of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah earlier in the day, it was decided to allow the establishment of cattle markets across the province with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In another decision, the provincial health department issued a notification which stated that the People’s University Shaheed Benazirabad would not conduct tests for MBBS and BDS admissions in provincial medical colleges and universities. It added that the decision on the matter will be taken later.

Prior to the development, the provincial authorities had hinted to grant permission to marriage halls to reopen across Sindh before August 2 after the owners lodged protests on July 14.

Head of the Marriage Halls Association Rana Raees had announced that the government had agreed to reopen the halls before August 02. “The government has sought recommendations on SOPs from the owners,” he said adding that comprehensive precautionary measures will be devised after consultations.

The extension in lockdown measures was decided in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections as the province reported 1,140 new cases till Wednesday. The total number of infections in the province has reached to 108,913, whereas, 25 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Among 1140 fresh cases in Sindh, 522 were detected in Karachi including 134 in Karachi South district, 173 in Karachi East, 55 new cases in District Central, 39 in Malir, 88 in Korangi and 133 positive cases in Karachi West.

