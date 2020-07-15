Sindh govt announces change in admission policy for medical universities

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to withdraw a notification allowing Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women in Shaheed Benazirabad to conduct entry tests for medical colleges and universities across the province, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification issued by the provincial health department said that the People’s University Shaheed Benazirabad would not conduct tests for MBBS and BDS admissions in provincial medical colleges and universities.

The decision on the matter will be taken later.

It is pertinent to mention here that the issue was taken up by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, after the party on July 03 rejected a change made by the Sindh government in the admission policy for medical colleges in the province.

Announcing the party’s decision, the MQM-P Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women in Shaheed Benazirabad would conduct medical tests under the new policy.

Read More: Universities decide against promoting medical students without exams

Questions have already been raised over the credibility of the Peoples Medical College Benazirabad, he said and termed the decision as biased towards urban centres of the province.

“How future of the medical students could be handed over to an institution with such a reputation?” asked the MQM-P leader, who demanded of the Sindh government to restore previous admission policy for medical colleges.

Comments

comments