Nation celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit

KARACHI: The nation is celebrating Defence Day across the country to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis and reaffirms commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salute at the federal capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of occupied Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India. Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs.

As special ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr during which President Dr. Arif Alvi will confer upon military awards to the officers and soldiers of the armed forces in recognition of their meritorious services to the nation.

The day’s activities will also include visiting the families of martyrs as well as monuments built in their memory.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Comments

comments