Nation observes ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’

ISLAMABAD: In order to denounce Israel’s barbaric attacks against innocent and unarmed Palestinians, the entire nation is observing “Palestine Solidarity Day” on Friday (today).

According to the details, rallies and protest demonstrations with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs will be taken out across the country to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The nation is observing “Palestine Solidarity Day” today to give a united message to the world for standing beside the people of Palestine against Israeli atrocities.

Pakistan has always supported the Palestinian cause. In the wake of recent flagrant acts of violence in occupied Palestinian territories, the country has been at the forefront to mobilize international efforts to stop Israeli persecution of Palestinians.

There is also strong resentment within the public over the terrorism unleashed by the Jewish state against the Palestinians.

Read More: UNGA session: Qureshi calls for deployment of global force to protect Palestinians

Earlier on May 21, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had addressed the emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where he strongly condemned the atrocities of Israeli forces against Palestinians.

The foreign minister had given Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue besides condemning the brutalities and barbaric attacks of Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

While addressing the UNGA session, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Israel was continuing atrocities against Palestinians and even not being questioned for its crimes. “What we do today, or cannot do, will be recorded in history,” he had added.

Comments

comments