Entire nation on same page over Kashmir issue: Sheikh Rasheed

MUZAFFARABD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said that the entire nation was united over Kashmir issue and stood shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces.

Addressing a public rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising the voice of Kashmiri people at every forum.

On the occasion, he said, “It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to support the prime minister for the freedom of Kashmir.”

Read More: Pakistan will continue to stand by Kashmiris against Modi’s fascism: Sheikh Rasheed

Earlier in the day, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri brethren against Modi’s fascism in Occupied Kashmir.

In a video message, Sheikh Rashid had said that he will go to different areas of Azad Kashmir including Dhirkot, Muzaffarabad, Tatta Pani, Rawalakot and Mirpur to take out rallies and hold public gatherings in order to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Comments

comments