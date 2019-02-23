‘Entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Army,’ says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Condemning India’s aggressive behaviour, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raza Rabbani has said that Pakistan would not bow to Indian threats, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to journalists, former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said that all the political parties and nation on the same page against Indian threats. He said, ‘Entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Army.’

The PPP leader demanded of the government to convene a parliamentary meeting on Indian threats and called for a parliamentary meeting on national security.

Raza Rabbani said that India had been violating ceasefire violation, international rules and involved in atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was ready to give befitting reply to India’s aggression.

Shehbaz Sharif said the whole country was united against any Indian misadventure and aggression.

“India should shun the thinking of darkening future of South Asian people and the trend of animosity towards Pakistan in every Indian election should be ended,” he said in a statement.

The armed forces of the country have full support of the Pakistani nation, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said adding that the drawn-out war on terror was a reflection of great sacrifices and national resilience.

