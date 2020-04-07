Nation will emerge victorious in fight against COVID-19: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that being a nation with vibrant youth and resilient people ready to share and sacrifice, we will emerge stronger from the coronavirus challenge, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Presiding over the 231st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, COAS appreciated the troops in the field for efforts so far and directed all the commanders to extend maximum assistance in moving critical resources and reaching out to mitigate suffering of people in far flung areas including ilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, interior Sindh and Balochistan.

CCC chaired by COAS held today through video link from respective HQ. Forum reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security environment with particular emphasis on latest situation arising from COVID-19. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/xIXSiOww3N — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 7, 2020

According to the military’s media wing, he said, “Every citizen counts as we strive to scale this calamity.”

The forum paid tribute to those on frontline including doctors, paramedics, health care workers and LEAs for braving this pandemic under challenging environment.

The meeting also paid tribute to the Kashmiri people who are fighting the pandemic under Indian atrocities and struggling for their just cause of self determination, read the statement.

The forum also reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security environment with particular emphasis on latest situation arising from COVID-19. The meeting under took comprehensive review of deployment of Pakistan army troops assisting civil administration in aid of civil power across the country.

The meeting was apprised on functioning of NCOC established to synergise and articulate National effort for containment of COVID-19. The corps commanders participated through video link from their respective headquarters.

Read More: Troops on ground must reach out to citizens in every corner of Pakistan: COAS

Earlier on April 1, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had issued orders to troops on the ground to reach out to citizens in every nook and corner of the country for protecting them against coronavirus pandemic, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

The army chief had issued the directing while attending a briefing of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to review the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

Comments

comments