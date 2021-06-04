ISLAMABAD: Federal government has convened a session of the National Assembly on June 11 to table the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22, ARY NEWS reported.

The session was convened after a meeting between Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser today.

During the meeting, the two finalized the budget schedule besides discussing parliamentary and national affairs. The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the assembly and later it will also be tabled before Senate as the debate on it will be concluded by 28 June.

Babar Awan said after the meeting that the government was confident that the budget would sail through the Lower House of the Parliament. “We will be presenting a people-friendly budget,” he said.

According to a report quoting sources, the total outlay of the federal budget is estimated at Rs8400 billion, with a recommendation of upto 10 to 15 percent increase in salaries of the government employees. “The budget for the pension of the government employees is estimated at Rs470 billion,” they said.

“It has been recommended that no new taxes should be imposed on salaries person,” they said while sharing the salient features.

The sources said that the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) is estimated at Rs900 billion besides also earmarking Rs500 billion for government expenditure.

They further shared that an allocation of Rs400 billion is being set aside for subsidies. “The defence budget is estimated at over Rs1300 billion for the next fiscal year,” they said.

