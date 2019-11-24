National Strategic Advisory Group formed for polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: A National Strategic Advisory Group has been formed under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the eradication of polio, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The committee will be headed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on healthcare, Dr Zafar Mirza.

SAPM Mirza on the occasion said that saving the youth of the country from the crippling disease was a national and religious obligation.

Read More: Govt committed to make Pakistan polio-free: Dr. Zafar Mirza

The federal government has formed a national body called National Strategic Advisory Group on Polio Eradication and Immunisation to materialise the dream of polio-free Pakistan.

The body constituted in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan will be led by his Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and include former PM’s focal persons on polio eradication Shahnaz Wazir Ali and Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq besides former Pakistan Permanent Representative at the UN Zamir Akram.

Read More: Donors pledge $2.6 billion for ‘last mile’ of polio eradication

Other key members include Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Health Khalid Magsi and Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nosheen Hamid and member of the Sindh Assembly Dr. Sanjay Gangwani.

Comments

comments