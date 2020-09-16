Nationwide anti-polio drive to kick-off from September 21

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to launch a four-day anti-polio campaign in the country from September 21 to 25, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources in the federal health ministry, the campaign would be launched in all four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

The sources in the health ministry said that there would be two catch-up days during the campaign aimed at vaccinating children left behind during the drive.

Overall 39.6 million children would be administered polio drops during the campaign, they said adding 270,000 polio workers will take part in the drive.

Strict adherence to the standard operating system (SOPs) would be ensured in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: Three new polio cases emerge in Punjab; national tally jumps to 73

Last week, the federal government had provided motorbikes to polio workers in appreciation of their services, said sources.

The motorbikes were provided to polio workers for remote areas immunization campaign.

In the first phase, at least 1254 motorbikes had been provided to polio workers. The polio workers of Islamabad had been provided 42 bikes, said sources.

