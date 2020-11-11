Defending maritime boundaries is prime responsibility of PN: Naval chief

SUJAWAL: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said on Wednesday defending the maritime boundaries is the prime responsibility of the Pakistan Navy for which we are always ready.

According to PN spokesman, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi visited Brigade Headquarters in Sujawal and visited creeks area.

Commander Coast Guard Admiral Zahid Ilyas welcomed Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi upon his arrival at the Brigade Headquarters.

He was briefed on the dangers in the creeks area and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, he said full utilization of weapons is also important along with the valour to defend maritime boundaries of the country.

The naval chief visited forward positions along the south-eastern boundary and met the officers and Jawans deployed there.

October 7, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) had assumed command as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) during a change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar in Islamabad.

During the ceremony, outgoing CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally handed over the command of the Pakistan Navy by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Niazi. The outgoing CNS was also presented with a guard of honour.

