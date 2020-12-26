We are fully prepared to deal all sorts of nefarious designs: Naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said on Saturday that Pakistan’s armed forces are well aware of all sorts of nefarious designs and fully prepared to deal with them.

He was addressing the 114th Midshipmen Passing out Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday.

The naval chief said Pakistan is a peaceful country and desires friendly and cordial relations with its neighbors. However, he said, our desire for peace should not be taken as weakness.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan Navy, armed with its modern equipment, is present and alert in the regional and international waters.

The commissioning parade comprised 120 Pakistani officers and 62 others from friendly countries.

On the occasion, the chief guest also distributed prizes among position holders.

Last month, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had said defending the maritime boundaries is the prime responsibility of the Pakistan Navy for which we are always ready.

According to PN spokesman, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had visited Brigade Headquarters in Sujawal and visited the creeks area.

Commander Coast Guard Admiral Zahid Ilyas had welcomed Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi upon his arrival at the Brigade Headquarters.

