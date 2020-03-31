Naval Chief to donate one month’s salary to PM’s corona relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has announced to donate his one month’s salary to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the fight against COVID-19, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Vice-Admiral, Rear Admiral and officers to the rank of Commodore will donate three days’ salary, while all other officers will donate two days’ salary to the relief fund.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa also announced to donate his one month’s salary in the fight against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced the establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan said the world is fighting a war against coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan is also resisting the spread of the virus by utilising all available resources.

The premier said the federal government had announced the biggest-ever relief package in the history of Pakistan as its volume is $8 billion.

The premier also announced the establishment of Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund and vowed to present all details of spendings before the nation to maintain transparency. He added that the account, to be established at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), will be audited for ensuring the transparency measures.

