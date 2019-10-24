Naval Chief visits forward posts in coastal areas, reviews operational readiness

GWADAR: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Pakistan Navy’s coastal installations and forward posts of units along Makran Coast to review the operational preparedness.

According to a press release by Pak Navy, the Chief of Naval Staff also performed groundbreaking of various operational and administrative projects at Gwadar and Ormara.

During the visit, the Naval Chief was briefed about the ongoing operational activities, special measures being employed to maintain the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet Units at optimum level and on achievements of Task Force-88 for ensuring maritime security of CPEC/ Gwadar Port.

Chief of the Naval Staff inspected the forward posts at coastal installations, interacted with the deployed troops and commended officers for their high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice.

The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy in undertaking the sacred task of defence of the motherland and reaffirmed the resolve that any misadventure by the enemy shall be thwarted with an iron fist.

During the visit, Chairman China Overseas Ports Holding Company, Mr Zhang Baozhong also called on Chief of the Naval Staff at Gwadar. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including the security of CPEC and Gwadar Port were discussed.

Mr Zhang Baozhong appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role in ensuring the peace and security of this Game Changer project. The Naval Chief expressed Pakistan Navy’s resolve to ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and protect maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats.

Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also performed groundbreaking of various operational and administrative projects at Gwadar and Ormara which also included extension of educational facilities at Junior Naval Academy Ormara (JNAO).

Speaking at the occasion, the Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy will continue to play its part in contributing towards the uplift of coastal areas through socio-economic initiatives especially in education and health sectors.

