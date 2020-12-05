ANKARA: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi visited the Turkish Fleed Headquarters and Naval Shipyard in Golcuk, Turkey.

Admiral Amjad Khan is currently on an official visit to Turkey.

According to the Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, he was received by the Turkish Fleet Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu at Fleet Headquarters and was given a comprehensive briefing regarding Turkish Fleet Command.

The naval chief also called on Golcuk Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Mustafa Saygili and Istanbul Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Erdinc Yetkin separately and visited both the shipyards where he was briefed about under construction Pakistan Navy Milgem projects.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand Naval collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and both Navies in particular.

Earlier, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was honoured with a “Legion of Merit” award by Turkish Naval Forces (TNF) Commander Adnan Özbal at an impressive ceremony in Ankara.

Admiral Niazi was presented guard of honour upon arrival at TNF Headquarters, a spokesperson for Pakistan Navy said.

