Pakistan Navy fully ready for security of CPEC, Gwadar port: Naval chief     

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that the Coastal Command is fully ready for the security of Gwadar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a navy spokesman, Admiral Abbasi said this while addressing the annual Efficiency Competition Parade 2019 of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command in Karachi.

The Naval chief expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy in prevalent maritime challenges including security aspects related to Gwadar Port and maritime components of CPEC.

He also distributed awards to leading performing units during the year 2019.

Last year on December 27, Pakistan Navy had successfully test fired different missiles in the north Arabian Sea and at Makran Coast.

According to the Navy’s spokesperson, warships and airplanes had fired anti-ship missiles at sea level.

The Fast Attack Craft fired missile from the sea to surface level while missile had also been fired from the underwater conventional submarine to the ground. Meanwhile, air-defence missiles were also fired from Makran Coast.

