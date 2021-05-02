Nawabshah mother dies after being hit by train while rescuing daughters

NAWABSHAH: A mother lost her life after being hit by a train while rescuing minor daughters in Nawabshah, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, a mother identified as Ganga Bagri was killed, while her two minor daughters were injured as they were hit by a train. The accident took place at Murad Ali Jamali Gate near Bandhi Railway Station.

Ganga Bagri was hit by a train while rescuing her daughters who were playing on the tracks.

According to police, the body of the mother and the two injured daughters have been shifted to the hospital where the condition of Devika, 3, and Santo, 8, is said to be out of danger.

It may be recalled that in November last year, a grandfather and a young granddaughter were killed when they were hit by a train in the Landhi area of ​​Karachi.

Police had said that the deceased was 50 years old and the girl was one and a half years old

