At least 15 dead, dozens wounded as train hits passenger coach in Sukkur

SUKKUR: At least 15 people lost their lives and more than 30 sustained injuries as a train collided with a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Rohri railway station, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police officials and rescue teams rushed at the scene immediately and commenced relief activities.

Police officials said that 15 persons died and more than 30 people were wounded in the incident.

Rescue activities are underway to shift affected people to the hospital. Rangers officials have also reached the site and started activities to pull out affectees from the passenger bus.

Earlier in July last year, Akbar Express had hit a parked freight train at the Walhar Railway Station which claimed lives of 24.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said trains’ collision at Sadiqabad occurred due to human negligence. The minister had announced that 1.5 million rupees would be given as compensation for each deceased, 500,000 rupees each to critically injured and 200,000 rupees to each who received minor injuries.

More to follow ………………..

