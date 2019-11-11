Nawaz’ case should be decided on humanitarian grounds: Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday urged the government to decide ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s case on humanitarian grounds, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Chaudhry Shujaat said that no one should politics on the heath of ailing Nawaz Sharif. He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet to allow the PML-N leader to travel abroad for treatment.

Earlier in the day, the personal physician of the former premier, Dr Adnan, had said that the diagnosis of Nawaz Sharif’s disease and its treatment could become possible abroad.

Dr Adnan, in his latest Twitter message, had reiterated that Nawaz Sharif should travel abroad for the definitive diagnosis and treatment of his disease. He had added the delay in his departure to the foreign country could become a risk to his life.

He had said in his tweet, “Combined opinion of larger high profile medical board formed consisting of all members from SIMS [Services Institute of Medical Sciences] & SMC [Sharif Medical City] unanimously endorsed opinion that former PM #NawazSharif should travel abroad to a centre of excellence for definitive diagnosis & treatment.”

