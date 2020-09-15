Nawaz not to return to Pakistan before complete treatment: Shehbaz Sharif  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan before completion of his medical treatment, ARY NEWS reported.

We respect the judiciary, Shehbaz Sharif said but added that returning to Pakistan without proper treatment could endanger the life of his brother and the PML-N supremo.

He said that right to live was the most important thing and could not be neglected. “The issue here is not Nawaz’s return but his medical treatment,” the PML-N leader said.

He said that even at the time of Kulsoom Nawaz’s illness, PTI politicized the entire matter.

Shehbaz Sharif said that doctors have advised Nawaz Sharif against traveling as it could endanger his life. “Even the government admitted at the departure of Nawaz Sharif from Pakistan that his illness could not be treated in the country,” he said adding that Nawaz was sent to London on the advice of doctors.

He said that a delay in Nawaz’s treatment in London occurred due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The remarks from the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif came after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the exemption plea of the former premier Nawaz Sharif and released his non-bailable arrest warrants in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases today.

The pleas of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for seeking his exemption from personal appearance in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references have been rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The high court directed concerned authorities to arrest and produce Sharif in the hearings of the corruption cases. In its verdict, the court stated that Nawaz Sharif does not deserve bail and relief anymore.

