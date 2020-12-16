LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif owns 1,679 kanal agriculture land in Lahore and Sheikhupura, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed a Lahore accountability court on Wednesday.

The corruption watchdog submitted the complete record of the PML-N supremo’s properties in the court as Judge Asad Ali resumed hearing an illegal plot allotment reference. The bureau said Mr Sharif also owns two tractors and two luxury vehicles.

He has shares in four companies, including 467,000 shares in Muhammad Baksh Textile Mill, 343,000 shares in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, 22,213 shares in Hudaibiya Engineering Company and 48,000 shares in Ittefaq Textile Mill.

NAB prosecutor Haris Qureshi presented the record obtained from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Lahore Development Authority. He informed that the bureau has initiated the process to seize the properties of the former premier who has been declared a proclaimed offender over persistent absence from the trial proceedings.

The hearing was adjourned January 5.

