Process of auctioning Nawaz Sharif’s property underway

SHEIKHUPURA: Following the orders of an accountability court, the process of auctioning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura property is underway.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The auction started at Rs7 million per acre. The 88-Kanal land of the ex-premier is being sold as a recovery in the Toshakhana reference. The first man interested in the bidding submitted Rs1 million cheque to the auction committee as a call deposit.

The auction is currently underway at the Municipal Hall of Sheikhupura under the supervision of the additional DC.

Meanwhile, a resident, Ashraf, who claims to be the owner of the land being auctioned has also reached the municipal hall and added that he had bought the land and the matter is currently undertrial in the civil court.

Read more: Toshakhana reference: IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s petitions

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s petitions seeking court directives for stopping the auction of his properties.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood had declared the ousted prime minister’s petitions inadmissible.

During the course of the proceeding, the court had directed the petitioner to approach the concerned forum.

Comments

comments