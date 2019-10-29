ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved the bail petition of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds after suspending the sentence for eight weeks in Al-Azizia reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court’s bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the verdict on the petition submitted by the former premier Nawaz Sharif seeking bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference case.

The court has temporarily suspended the imprisonment of Sharif in the case for eight weeks and asked his counsel to submit two surety bonds worth Rs2 million each.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader’s counsel argued before the court the provision of eight weeks are not enough for completing the medical treatment as Nawaz Sharif’s health condition is critical.

To this, the judge remarked that the petitioner could move to the provincial government if his treatment remained incomplete during the given period.

The court remarked that the concerned administration could take the decision to release any prisoner in case of deteriorated health condition. Justice Aamer Farooq questioned the administration for not using its authority under clause 401 of the jail manual.

The law permits the concerned officials to define conditions for releasing a prisoner, however, the court is authorised to review any of decision, he added.

The high court’s bench further said in its verdict that the Nawaz Sharif could move to the executive authority [Punjab government] for an extension in the suspension of the sentence if his health condition is not improved after eight weeks.

Earlier on October 25, the PMLN supreme leader was granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in view of the detailed report presented by a 10-member medical board.

Al-Azizia reference

On December 24, 2018, the former prime minister had been sentenced to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia reference case by an accountability court.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had announced the verdict in the two references namely Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment and sentenced the Nawaz to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine.

The former premier was arrested by a NAB team soon after the verdict was announced.

