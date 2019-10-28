‘Nawaz Sharif shows willingness to be treated abroad’

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said his brother Nawaz Sharif has shown willingness to be treated abroad, sources said.

As per the inside story of the PML-N’s core committee meeting, the party leaders expressed concerns regarding the health condition of Nawaz. To which, Shehbaz told them about the former premier’s readiness to go abroad for his medical treatment.

However, the PML-N president advised party leaders that they should not talk about seeking the treatment for Nawaz from abroad until the court grants relief for it.

Earlier on Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia case.

On October 25, the report of the 10-member medical board on Nawaz Sharif’s health was also submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) which later approved his bail on medical grounds as well.

The former prime minister, who was convicted in a graft case and was imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat jail, fell critically ill a few days prior and is still under intensive care.

