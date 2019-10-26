Ailing Nawaz Sharif gets bail in Al-Azizia case on ‘medical grounds’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case, reported ARY News.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani approved the bail of the PML-N supremo until Tuesday against two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

نواز شریف کی طبی بنیادوں پر ضمانت منظور العزیزیہ ریفرنس نواز شریف کی طبی بنیادوں پر ضمانت منظور#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, October 26, 2019

An LHC bench, a day earlier, had granted bail to Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif moved a petition seeking bail for his elder brother in the Al Azizia case.

At the preliminary hearing, the IHC ordered the prime minister, the chief minister of Punjab and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to submit their response through their representatives at 4:00 pm today.

“The representatives of the respective parties should answer whether they will oppose suspension of the sentence or not, the court asked in its order. In case of opposition to the suspension they should give statement on oath that they will be responsible for the health of Nawaz Sharif in that case”, the court order said.

The registrar office of the high court has informed all the parties regarding the court order, according to the court sources.

The court also sought details of the cases against Nawaz Sharif and his health situation from the Chairman NAB, and the facilities provided to Sharif in jail and hospital, the court order said.

During the case hearing Nawaz Sharif’s counsel informed that his client suffered a mild heart attack and a medical report to this effect was also submitted in the Lahore High Court.

Moreover, Accountability Court Lahore on Saturday issued release orders for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and court officials proceed to Kot Lakhpat Jail with the court order.

Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and Fazal Saif had earlier deposited surety bonds in court after which accountability judge Ameer Muhammad Khan issue the release order for the jail authorities.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Sharif on Friday ordering him to deposit two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on Friday.

The former premier will only be able to walk free if he is granted bail in the Al Azizia and Avenfield Properties cases, both being heard by the Islamabad High Court.

The high court was requested for an earlier hearing of the bail petition of Sharif owing to his health situation.

The high court decided to fix the hearing of the bail petitions filed by Shehbaz Sharif today.

Comments

comments