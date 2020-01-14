ISLAMABAD: Expressing doubts over the medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League supremo is enjoying picnics and lavish dinners in London, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Dr. Firdous, raising questions over the ‘critical’ nature of Nawaz Sharif’s health, said that he was taking dinners at hotels and attending political meetings in UK.

She said that a letter has been sent to the family of the former prime minister seeking details about his health within 48 hours.

Responding to a question, Dr. Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not disappoint the allied parties.

She maintained that all allied parties under the leadership of PM Imran Khan are united on the national agenda of the country’s development and public welfare.

The special assistant said that the government will address the grievances of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Read More: Nawaz Sharif looks healthy, sound: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government had rejected medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said old and incomplete reports had been sent to Punjab government from London.

