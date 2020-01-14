Nawaz Sharif looks healthy, sound: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday rejected medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said old and incomplete reports have been sent to Punjab government from London.

The former prime minister was given bail for six months to get himself treated, but he didn’t yet, she said and added seems that he is not going under any treatment in London.

Dr Yasmin said, she called Dr Adnan, personal physician of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and asked him to send his latest reports. “Asked Dr Adnan why the latest medical reports of senior Sharif are not being shared with Punjab government.”

The provincial minister said on December 27, Khawaja Harris sent medical report of the former premier, which were declared ‘incomplete’ and old by the medical board.

The government is unaware what kind of treatment is former prime minister is going through in London.

She said Nawaz Sharif is prisoner of Punjab government and his bail expired on December 25. He was given bail on the humanitarian ground by the court.

Referring to the viral pictures of Nawaz Sharif, having tea in a restaurant in London, miss Rashid observed that how can a serious patient like him [Nawaz Sharif], can sit and have a tea in the restaurant.

“Maryam wants to fly to London to look after his ailing father, but he looks fit and having meals at the restaurants.”

On January 03, an accountability court in Lahore on Friday granted an exemption to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from appearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case after it was informed that he is unwell and undergoing treatment abroad.

