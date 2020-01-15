Fresh medical reports of Nawaz Sharif submitted in Lahore High Court

LAHORE: Fresh medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif submitted on Wednesday submitted in Lahore High Court, ARY News reported.

The counsel of Nawaz Sharif presented four different reports of Sharif at registrar office of the high court.

The reports have been prepared by cardiac consultant Surgeon David Lawrence.

“Nawaz Sharif’s condition was not stabilized yet. He requires surgery, which could not be conducted till improvement in his health condition,” reports said.

The reports submitted in the high court, comprise of various medical tests held on December 19, Dec 23 and January 13.

These report also recommend Nawaz Sharif’s stay in UK till his full recovery from the health problems.

The PML-N leader is suffering from hypertension, sugar and kidney ailments. The doctors are taking steps to maintain his blood platelets count, according to the report.

He should undergo the procedure of angiography forthwith, reports recommend.

It is to be mentioned here that the government of Punjab had raised objections on Tuesday over the medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking extension in his bail.

The home department of Punjab demanded fresh medical reports of Sharif who was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on medical grounds in November.

The provincial government opposed extending bail to the PML-N supreme leader, sources said.

The decision regarding extension in bail period will be taken after the medical board will review fresh reports of Nawaz Sharif, according to sources.

Comments

comments