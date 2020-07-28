Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports submitted in LHC

LAHORE: Fresh medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were submitted in Lahore High Court on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif submitted the reports of his client in the registrar office of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The reports say that the doctors have advised Nawaz, who is currently in London for medical treatment, to stay inside his house because of the spread of the coronavirus.

According to reports, the doctors have advised PML-N's supremo, who is currently in London for medical treatment, to stay inside his house due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nawaz Sharif should not come out of his house as he is already suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and diseases of kidney and heart,” reads the report.

The reports also states that Nawaz, being a heart patient, is very vulnerable as his blood supply to the heart is not normalizing.

The doctors have told the PML-N leader to continue his physical activities and remain in constant contact with his medical team.

Sharif’s medical reports were also submitted in the court on January 13, February 12, March 18 and April 28. December 15.

Last year, the court had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad initially for a period of four weeks on medical grounds. The lawyers of Sharif were directed to keep filing fortnight medical reports.

