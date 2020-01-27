Nawaz Sharif to be hospitalised in coming days, says physician

LONDON: Ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled for hospitalisation and cardiac intervention in coming days, his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said on Monday.

In a tweet, he said: “Rubidium Cardiac PET Scan documented severe ischemic heart disease.”

“His cardiovascular team has planned Cardiac Catheterization to treat significant complex coronary arteries blockages.”

According to fresh medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, which have been submitted in Lahore High Court, “Nawaz Sharif’s condition was not stabilized yet. He requires surgery, which could not be conducted till improvement in his health condition.”

The reports submitted in the high court, comprise of various medical tests held on December 19, Dec 23 and January 13.

These report also recommend Nawaz Sharif’s stay in UK till his full recovery from the health problems.

The PML-N leader is suffering from hypertension, sugar and kidney ailments. The doctors are taking steps to maintain his blood platelets count, according to the report.

The reports had been prepared by cardiac consultant Surgeon David Lawrence.

