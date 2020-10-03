ISLAMABAD: A citizen moved a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking directives for the government to ban the broadcast of speeches by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Aamir Aziz filed the petition citing the government, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif as respondents.

He states in his petition that Nawaz levelled false allegations against state institutions to defame them.

The petitioner submits: “The speeches made by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif can not in any way be termed as fair criticism or within the parameters of the fundamental right of freedom of speech.

The fundamental right of speech guaranteed by the Constitution is not an absolute right but is subject to reasonable restrictions.”

He pleaded with the high court to “issue writ of prohibition against the Respondent No.03 [Nawaz] and others restraining them from maligning, scandalizing, ridiculing, defaming, and disrespecting the state institutions including the judiciary, members of the Judiciary and the judicial system.”

The petitioner further demanded that the government ban the broadcast of any such speech or statement by Nawaz.

