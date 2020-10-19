ISLAMABAD: Proclamations to summon convicted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ordered by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), has been published in the UK newspapers on Monday, ARY News reported.

The proclamations comprising four-columns each were published on first pages of the newspapers which cited his summons by the IHC calling upon him to be present before the court on November 24 hearing.

The proclamation further mentioned the sentences by the court against the convicted former prime minister and noted that he was allowed to seek medical treatment from London for a period of eight weeks.

READ: Proclamation: IHC sets for hearing Center’s petition to summon Nawaz Sharif

Earlier on Oct 15, the government approached IHC in the matter of summoning PMLN supremo via proclamations in newspapers to face ongoing court cases against him.

The Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar submitted to IHC two different petitions seeking court’s permission to proceed with ad publications in leading London newspapers. The court, which approved the petitions by the federal government, has rejected them earlier on Monday.

IHC released two-pages-long written order on October 7, which it had passed the day before, wherein it instructed the government to issue proclamations to summon Sharif via newspaper ads and public notices.

Tariq Khokhar submitted his petition asking for the court to allow proclamations in the newspapers published in the United Kingdom provided that Nawaz Sharif is staying there presently.

Sharif, it may be noted, was declared proclaimed offender in September this year after he had refused multiple times to receive the arrest warrants issued in his name. The arrest warrants were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail.

