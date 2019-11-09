Nawaz Sharif to leave for London on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London via Qatar Airways’s commercial flight QR-629 on Monday morning, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the matter confirmed that ailing Nawaz Sharif accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sahrif and family physician Dr Adnan will leave for London on 11th of this month for treatment. His flight will take off from Lahore at 9:05 am Monday.

According to his return ticket, Nawaz Sharif will arrive homeland on November 27, the sources added.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif’s name likely to be removed from ECL: Sources

Earlier on November 8, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif’s name was likely to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) upon a prior request citing health concerns.

Sources privy to the information had revealed that a final decision on the matter would be undertaken by the ministry of interior within the next 48 to 72 hours.

The Sharif family had tendered a request to the interior ministry requesting the former premiers name to be removed from the ECL, which bars those on the list from leaving the country.

