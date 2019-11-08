Nawaz Sharif’s name likely to be removed from ECL: Sources

ISLAMABAD: The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif’s name is likely to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) upon a prior request citing health concerns, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources privy to the information revealed that a final decision on the matter will be undertaken by the ministry of interior within the next 48 to 72 hours.

If the permission is granted, Nawaz Sharif would be able to fly out from Pakistan next week.

The Sharif family had tendered a request to the interior ministry requesting the former premiers name to be removed from the ECL, which bars those on the list from leaving the country.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of PML-N Supremo had revealed that Nawaz Sharif had agreed to get treatment for his condition from abroad, possibly England.

Maryam had said that the family could not risk the patriarch’s health and well being and would ensure that he gets the best medical facilities at his disposal.

Maryam also said that she would not be flying out with Nawaz Sharif due to her name being on the Exit Control List (ECL).

“Shehbaz Sharif is looking after all the boarding and lodging of the former premier, after losing my mother last year, my father is my everything now,” said a distraught Maryam.

Maryam concluded that politics was an ongoing process and would be carried on but her primary concern was Nawaz Sharif’s health and no compromise shall be made on the matter.

