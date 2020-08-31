Nawaz maybe ‘at much greater risk’ if exposed to Covid-19: medical report

LAHORE: Fresh medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) shows that Nawaz Sharif maybe “at much greater risk than a normal person” if exposed to Covid-19, ARY News reported.

Mr Sharif, given his age and significant disease burden, falls in the category of patients who, if exposed to the Covid-19 infection, maybe at a much greater risk than a normal person, the consultant cautions in his report.

Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif submitted the reports of his client in the registrar office of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to a report, the physician advises that the former premier must take extra precautions and should not expose himself unnecessarily.

The reports say that PML-N supremo is already suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and diseases of kidney and heart. It says the treatment of Mr Sharif has been carried out conservatively as is merited by the prognosis of various diseases he suffers from.

The doctors have told the PML-N leader to continue his physical activities and remain in constant contact with his medical team.

Sharif’s medical reports were also submitted in the court on January 13, February 12, March 18 and April 28. December 15.

Last year, the court had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad initially for a period of four weeks on medical grounds. The lawyers of Sharif were directed to keep filing fortnight medical reports.

