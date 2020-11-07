ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was peddling India’s narrative to divert attention from his mega corruption, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Hafizabad, PM Imran said that Nawaz Sharif was hatching conspiracies against Pakistan Army and the state institutions.

Lashing out at the PML-N supremo, PM Imran Khan reiterated that he will bring all the corrupt elements to justice. Responding to the oppositions’ allegations pertaining to poll riggings, the prime minister said that they were ready to probe the allegations. He asked why did the opposition not lodge any complaint against rigging in the court.

The government was working on electronic voting to ensure transparency in the elections, he said, adding that they will hold the fairest elections in 2023 and will emerge as victorious.

PM Imran said the present government’s policies are aimed at reducing poverty, uplift the poor segments of society and ensure rule of law in the country where everybody is equal before the law.

He said the journey towards establishing a welfare state has been started and this country will emerge as a great nation on the world map.

PM Imran said health insurance scheme will be extended to the fifty percent population of Punjab by the end of this year and to the whole of the province by next year. He said under this scheme, the people will be able to get medical treatment of Rs1 million both from the public and private hospitals.

Imran Khan said that Naya Pakistan Housing project has also been started under which the people will be able to get loan on easy installments at the interest rate of five percent to build a five-marla house. He said it is the first time in the country’s history that the people will be able to own their houses.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of a 400-bed District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and university in Hafizabad.

