Petition filed to initiate treason case against Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: A petition was filed on Friday to initiate a treason case against deposed premier Nawaz Sharif for violating the oath of his office, ARY News reported.

According to details, a petitioner moved Lahore High Court against Sharif on charges of treason, as his anti-state interview to a national daily was employed by India against Pakistan during the case hearing of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A day earlier, the controversial interview of three-time prime minister, given to Dawn newspaper in May 2018, was craftily used as a proof by the Indian judge at International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The petition contended that Sharif’s statements weakened the case of Pakistan at the international court. “The interview, published in a private newspaper, is an embarrassment for the country in the world,” it added.

Nawaz failed to fulfill his oath of the public office with his anti-Pakistan remarks, hence a case of treason be initiated against him, the petition maintained.

The critics are expressing suspicions that the Dawn’s interview was a plotted move of Nawaz, designed to benefit India at a later appropriate time of future like that of now.

