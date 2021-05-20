Nawaz’s seized land in Sheikhupura goes under the hammer

SHEIKHUPURA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s seized agricultural land in Sheikhupura district went under the hammer on Thursday, reported ARY News.

88.4 kanals of agricultural land in Ferozwattan were put up for auction after an accountability court allowed an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking directives for the authorities concerned to auction the attached properties of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

READ: Court orders auction of Nawaz’s seized properties

At the auction, citizen Mohammad Bota made the highest bid of Rs10.1 million per acre for the land.

The accountability court will make the final decision regarding the auction.

On April 23, Accountability Judge Syed Asghar Ali allowed an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking directives for the authorities concerned to sell the seized properties of Nawaz Sharif.

READ: IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s plea against auction of properties

The court directed the deputy commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura to sell immovable properties within 60 days, including House N0.135, Upper Mall, Lahore and 88.4 kannals of agricultural land.

The Bureau through its Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi filed the application. Abbasi stated that the accountability court had declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference. Despite a lapse of six months, the former premier Nawaz Sharif had not surrendered himself before the court, he added

Comments

comments