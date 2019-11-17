ISLAMABAD: According to the personal physician of the former prime minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he is scheduled to leave Pakistan for London, United Kingdom, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Dr Adnan said that the former premier would leave Pakistan after being declared medically fit and safe to travel, which according to his estimation would take two more days.

Th tweet read: “Former PM #NawazSharif is scheduled to travel abroad, to London-UK, for medical treatment within 48 hours once he’s clinically stabilised, made travel-worthy & is safe for air travel. He will make the journey in a fully equipped & medically staffed Air Ambulance; arriving soon.”

Dr Adnan also revealed that Nawaz Sharif would be traveling in an air ambulance along with capable medical staff, all the resources are to arrive in Pakistan soon.

Official spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Mariyam Aurangzaib also echoed the sentiments and said that the PMLN Supremo, Nawaz Sharif would indeed fly out of Pakistan on Tuesday.

