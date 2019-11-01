Nawaz Sharif’s blood platelets count increasing: health report

LAHORE: According to fresh report former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s blood platelets count has reached to 55,000, ARY News reported on Friday.

The sources of the medical board, taking care of Sharif’s health, said that according to the complete blood count (CBC) report blood platelets of the former prime minister are increasing, which suggests improvement in his health.

Nawaz Sharif has been admitted at Lahore’s Services Hospital for last 11 days.

His IVIG therapy has been suspended due to heart and kidney problems and now his blood platelets will increase naturally under the formula of treatment with food, medical board sources said.

Prof. Mehmood Ayaz, the head of the medical board, earlier said that Sharif’s platelets count will increase gradually.

The blood platelets will now gradually increase by around five to six thousands daily, Prof. Ayaz said. The platelets will increase naturally now, he added.

Nawaz Sharif’s state of health has improved then the previous days, he said.

His medical treatment will be continued and he could not be discharged from the hospital, Prof Mehmood Ayaz said.

The platelets are tiny blood cells that help the body form clots to stop bleeding. If blood vessels in body get damaged, the platelets rush to the site of damage and form a clot to fix the damage.

Sharif was admitted at the Services Hospital Lahore after his blood platelets count went down to dangerous levels.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had recently approved the bail petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds after suspending the sentence for eight weeks in Al-Azizia reference.

