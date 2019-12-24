Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports expected after Christmas: Shehbaz Sharif

LONDON: President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the test results of Nawaz Sharif are scheduled to be received after Christmas holidays, ARY News reported.

Leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Shehbaz Sharif went on to say that whatever happened with his party leader Ahsan Iqbal back home was unfortunate, “he is a good samaritan” said Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking on the release of another PMLN stalwart Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz Sharif said that what happened in this case is the difference between truth and falsehood.

Earlier in the day, An accountability court directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif to appear before it on January 7, in a case related to Ashiana Housing scam.

“The court is giving last chance to the PML-N leader to show-up before the court,” the order issued by AC judge Amjad Nazeer Chaudhry reads.

The judge observed that the proceedings of the case were being affected due to continuous non-appearance of Shehbaz Sharif before the court.

Shehbaz Sharif and other accused were indicted in the case on February 18, by an accountability court in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal.

