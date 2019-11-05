Nawaz Sharif’s platelets see extravagant dip, currently stand at 30,000

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition remained unstable as his platelets dropped yet again while under intensive care, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the development said that the former premier’s platelets dropped by to an extravagant figure of 10,000 earlier today.

The platelets count currently stands at 30,000 which had formally been restored to 55,000.

According to the last update on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s blood platelets count, it had reached 55,000 and his condition was stabalising.

The sources of the medical board, taking care of Sharif’s health, said that according to the complete blood count (CBC) report blood platelets of the former prime minister are increasing, which suggests improvement in his health.

Nawaz Sharif has been admitted to Lahore’s Services Hospital for the last 14 days, 1.5 million Rupees have thus far been spent on his health and well being from the national exchequer, claimed sources.

