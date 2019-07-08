ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Naya Pakistan Housing Program will accelerate the economic progress and create job opportunities in the country, ARY News reported.

While chairing a meeting on Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Islamabad, PM said that the project would overcome the shortage of houses in Pakistan.

“Naya Pakistan Housing Program is a flagship project of the incumbent government,” he said adding that the dream of lower class people and poor families will be fulfilled through the housing program.

The premier said that special steps are being taken to ensure participation of overseas Pakistanis in the project.

The meeting overviewed the progress on legal, administrative and other matters regarding implementation of Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

It must be noted that under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program, 135,000 housing units will be constructed across Pakistan in the first phase. 25,000 apartments will be built in Islamabad for federal government employees and 110,000 apartments will be constructed in Balochistan, mainly for the fishermen of Gwadar.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 3,000 units would be established.

